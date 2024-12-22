Mohali building collapse: Rescue operation concludes at site; two casualties reported

Mohali (Punjab) [India], December 22 (ANI): The search and rescue operation at the site of a multi-storey under-construction building collapse in Punjab's Mohali, which began on Saturday, concluded on Sunday with two casualties reported, according to a statement from the SAS Nagar District Public Relations Officer.

The operation, which lasted 23 hours, involved personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, Police, Municipal Corporation, and Health Department.

Providing details, Mohali Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Viraj S. Tidke, along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deepak Pareek and Municipal Corporation Commissioner T. Benith, noted that the rescue effort received a significant boost when a critically injured woman was rescued from the debris late on Saturday evening.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the operation, ADC Tidke revealed that around 600 personnel, including those from the NDRF, Army, and Police, were deployed. He expressed gratitude to the NDRF, Army, and other departments, including the Police and Municipal Corporation, for their coordinated efforts.

The ADC stated that approximately 140 NDRF members, 167 personnel from the Army's 57 Engineers Regiment, over 300 local police officers, and additional personnel from allied departments participated in the operation.

Regarding the casualties, ADC Tidke reported the deaths of Drishti (20) from Himachal Pradesh and Abhishek Dhanwal (30) from Ambala.

"The joint operation lasted 23-24 hours. Two casualties were reported in the incident. The NDRF thoroughly inspected the area as per their protocol, and there is no indication of any more bodies. However, we are ensuring on our end that no victims are left behind," ADC Tidke said.

He also announced a magisterial probe into the incident, with the investigation assigned to Mohali Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Damandeep Kaur, who is expected to submit her report within three weeks.

"Strict legal action will be taken against those responsible. The inquiry has been entrusted to the SDM, and further action will follow based on her report," ADC Tidke added.

Meanwhile, SSP Deepak Pareek confirmed that two individuals, including the contractor responsible for the construction, have been identified as suspects.

"There are two accused, and our team is working to apprehend them. The contractor involved has been identified, and a case will be filed against him. Strict measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. All teams coordinated effectively during the operation," SSP Pareek stated.

NDRF Inspector Baljeet Singh explained that four NDRF teams conducted the operation using physical, canine, and technical searches. He described the building collapse as a "pancake pattern," which posed significant challenges due to clogged sewerage pipes.

"Four NDRF teams were deployed. The operation lasted over 24 hours. We rescued Drishti from Himachal on Saturday evening and Abhishek from Ambala on Sunday morning. This was a challenging rescue due to the pancake collapse pattern and blocked sewerage pipes," Inspector Singh explained. (ANI)

