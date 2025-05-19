Modi govt's diplomatic push after Operation Sindoor musters public support: Opinion poll

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to launch a global diplomatic outreach in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor has received widespread support from the public, while many remain critical of the Opposition's attempts to politicise the foreign visits led by the parliamentarians, according to an opinion poll released on Monday.

These are among the findings of a nationwide opinion poll conducted by IANS-Matrize News Communications, which collected views of 7,463 respondents across the nation, including 4,702 men and 2,761 women.

The covert strike, dubbed Operation Sindoor, has not only received widespread approval but also significantly enhanced PM Modi's domestic and international image, according to the poll findings.

The Prime Minister's approval rating seems to have shot up following the retaliatory offensive against Pakistan-based terror hubs, as 74 per cent of the poll respondents agree that his popularity has multiplied.

As many as 11 per cent of respondents feel that there is no impact on the Prime Minister's popularity, while according to 10 per cent of the respondents, he has become less popular following the operation.

A majority of the respondents also rejected attempts by the Opposition to set a negative narrative around Operation Sindoor and the subsequent decision by the Centre to arrive at an understanding on ceasefire, according to the nationwide opinion poll conducted between May 9 and 15 across Assembly segments.

As many as 57 per cent of respondents find that the Opposition's questions on Operation Sindoor are unjustified. As many as 27 per cent respondents say that the Opposition is well within its rights to dissect the Modi government's military action and subsequent developments.

Additionally, the demand by the Opposition to seek a special Parliament session after Operation Sindoor was rejected by a majority of respondents in the opinion poll.

As many as 45 per cent of respondents see this demand as unreasonable, while 33 per cent support it.

While 14 per cent respondents are undecided, about 8 per cent believe that the demand is justified to some extent.

The survey also reveals overwhelming public support for the Modi government's military response to the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which left 26 people dead.

As many as 73 per cent of the respondents agree that Operation Sindoor has enhanced India's image on the global stage.

About 16 per cent of respondents agree with this to some extent, while 19 per cent say that there is no impact of the military action on the country's international image.

