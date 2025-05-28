Modi govt's 11-year milestone to be marked with mega 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' campaign

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) The BJP has unveiled an ambitious nationwide outreach campaign titled ‘11 Years of Modi Government – Sankalp Se Siddhi’ to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s completion of 11 years in office. The initiative, aimed at celebrating key governance milestones and projecting the vision of Viksit Bharat, was announced through an official circular by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh.

The campaign will also spotlight the recent success of Operation Sindoor, with the PM stating, “The bravery and courage displayed by our forces during Operation Sindoor has made every Indian proud. The destruction caused to enemy terrorist camps across the border with great precision was mind-blowing. Operation Sindoor has globally given a new paradigm to fight against terrorism.”

As part of the campaign, an extensive roadmap of activities and deadlines has been laid out. State-level committees must be formed by May 29, district teams and mandal committees by June 3. State workshops are to be completed by June 2 and district workshops by June 5. BJP national president J.P. Nadda is scheduled to address a press interaction in Delhi on June 7 or 8.

Press conferences will be held on June 9 at the state level and on June 10-11 at the district level, where PPT presentations will highlight achievements across governance sectors. A unique feature of the campaign includes ‘Professional Meets’ in every district with expert speakers addressing core policy themes.

‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabhas’ will be held in every mandal, along with mohalla chaupals in urban areas and panchayat chaupals in rural regions. The campaign will focus on 100 per cent registration for the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for senior citizens through door-to-door outreach, with public representatives, including MLAs, corporators, and block pramukhs expected to take the lead.

To engage youth and digital audiences, state-level competitions for short videos, long-format content, and illustrative graphics will be conducted. Winning entries will be awarded at the state level, and district exhibitions will be organised to display the BJP’s achievements.

The party will also mark World Environment Day on June 5 with a two-month tree plantation and seed ball initiative. This year marks 50 years since the imposition of the Emergency. Seminars remembering this ‘dark period’ will be held, along with felicitation ceremonies for Loktantra Senanis in every district.

--IANS

brt/uk