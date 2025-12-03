Modi govt has been steadfast supporter of TN farmers for years: BJP

Chennai, Dec 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP unit President Nainar Nagenthran has expressed pride and gratitude over the sustained support extended by the Union Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to farmers across the state.

In a statement, he said it was "heartening and historic" that since the Modi government began its third term in 2019, Tamil Nadu's farmers have collectively received Rs 12,764 crore under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, with each eligible farmer receiving Rs 6,000 per year as direct income support.

Nagenthran noted that this continuous financial assistance has become a major lifeline for countless farming families across the State.

Highlighting another milestone, he said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, more than one crore rural households in Tamil Nadu have been provided free drinking water connections over the past six years.

He said this achievement has "quenched the thirst of millions and transformed rural living standards".

Nagenthran emphasised that Prime Minister Modi's governance is rooted in the belief that agriculture is the true soul of any nation, feeding the entire world and sustaining millions.

From delivering dignified livelihood support to farmers to improving rural infrastructure in the villages where they live, the Central Government has taken "every step necessary to strengthen the agricultural backbone of Tamil Nadu", he said.

The BJP leader added that the Prime Minister's consistent efforts to uplift the farming community and promote rural development have helped place Tamil Nadu firmly on a path of progress.

"No matter how many times we thank our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, it will never be enough," he said, acknowledging the Centre's continued commitment to farmers' welfare.

Nagenthran also underscored that the Modi government’s focus has not been limited to direct financial support but has extended to long-term structural reforms aimed at enhancing farmers' income and resilience.

He cited initiatives such as large-scale modernisation of irrigation systems, promotion of micro-irrigation, increased procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP), and the expansion of crop insurance coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

These measures, he said, have brought greater stability to farming households affected by erratic weather and market fluctuations.

He further claimed that Tamil Nadu's agricultural sector is witnessing renewed confidence under the Centre's proactive approach.

--IANS

aal/svn