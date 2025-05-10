Modi govt drops the hammer: Terror will now invite total retaliation

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) In a major strategic move, India will now treat any future act of terrorism on its soil as an Act of War -- a clear warning to adversaries, particularly Pakistan, in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and the unfolding Operation Sindoor.

This landmark decision, taken at the highest levels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, signals a new threshold in India’s national security doctrine, top government sources told IANS.

The reclassification of terror from a "proxy threat" to an "act of war" reflects both the changing nature of conflict and the government’s resolve to adopt a zero-tolerance policy. It comes at a time when Pakistan’s involvement in cross-border terrorism is once again under international scrutiny.

The decision to label future acts of terror as acts of war effectively closes the door on the "strategic restraint" approach India has maintained for decades. “This is not just a security shift—it is a signal to the world that India will no longer absorb terror strikes as isolated events,” sources told IANS.

The message is unambiguous: India will retaliate against terror not as law enforcement but with military force. With this doctrinal shift, India has raised the cost of cross-border terrorism dramatically -- politically, diplomatically, and militarily.

A brutal terror attack in Pahalgam left 26 civilians dead on April 22, marking yet another act of cross-border terrorism. Intelligence collected clinching evidence pointing to Pakistan-based terror group handlers guiding the strike. In response, India launched precision air and artillery strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting multiple terror camps and launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and deep inside Pakistan's territory.

In response, Pakistan launched a series of escalatory military actions -- including drone incursions, high-speed missile launches, and heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and international border. Civilian infrastructure and military assets in areas like Rajouri, Pathankot, and Ferozepur came under attack.

However, India’s Armed Forces mounted a measured but powerful retaliation, destroying key command and control centres, radar installations, and ammunition depots inside Pakistan with minimal collateral damage.

As Operation Sindoor continues to unfold, this new policy doctrine will likely redefine India’s response matrix not just against Pakistan-backed terror groups but also as a broader strategic posture in the region. India has drawn a red line -- and made it unmistakably clear: terrorism will now have consequences of the level of war.

