Modi 3.0 driving new India towards security, self-reliance and development: Amit Shah

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, is moving decisively towards becoming a secure, self-reliant, and developed nation.

In a post on X, HM Shah highlighted the achievements of the Modi government over the past 11 years, stating that the era has marked a significant transformation in India’s internal security and national confidence.

"11YearsOfSeva has also proved to be a milestone in the direction of national security. Naxalism is on its last legs, peace has been established in Jammu-Kashmir and the Northeast, India now responds to terrorist attacks by entering the homes of terrorists. This shows the changing picture of India under the Modi government," Shah wrote.

He further asserted that with the beginning of Modi 3.0, the nation is “rapidly progressing towards development and self-reliance with the power of reform, perform and transform.” The Home Minister said that the vision for India becoming number one across all sectors remains steadfast and will continue to bring "positive changes in the lives of the countrymen".

Earlier on Sunday, addressing a large gathering of BJP state, district, and mandal-level office bearers in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Shah extended his remarks, calling 2024 a “historic milestone” for the BJP and its dedicated cadre.

“It is a truly remarkable year as Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji secured a third consecutive term, an extraordinary achievement,” he said.

Shah noted the BJP’s first-ever majority government in Odisha, describing it as a “historic mandate” in a state where the party had never previously held strong support. He also highlighted significant victories in Haryana and Maharashtra, where the BJP returned to power and secured its biggest-ever win, respectively.

Looking ahead, Shah pointed to a political turning point in 2025, where the BJP ousted Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP government to establish its own in Delhi after a gap of 27 years. He also forecasted political transformations in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal in 2026, expressing confidence that both states are on the path toward forming NDA-led governments.

With the Modi government completing its 11 years, Home Minister Shah underlined a renewed push for national security, development, and political expansion, reinforcing the BJP’s mission of building a ‘New India’ through what he called the mantra of “Reform, Perform, and Transform”.

--IANS

