Modern policing credited for crime drop: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Sep 29 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday reiterated that establishing the rule of law and cracking down on criminals remain the top priorities of the state government.

He said that true development is possible only in a peaceful and secure environment, and the government has introduced revolutionary measures to modernise and strengthen the police force, ensuring a fear-free society for citizens.

Speaking at the inauguration of three new police stations, including Narayan Vihar, the Chief Minister said that these inaugurations are not merely about new buildings but represent strong steps towards making Rajasthan safer.

He highlighted that soon after coming to power, the government created an Anti-Gangster Task Force and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe paper leak cases.

The Chief Minister detailed a series of reforms, including the creation of two new offices, each for Additional Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police, 22 new police stations, the upgradation of eight outposts into police stations, and the approval of 35 new outposts.

He said 255 posts have been sanctioned for the Anti-Gangster Task Force under the ADG Crime Branch, alongside an Anti-Narcotics Task Force.

Jaipur headquarters has also been strengthened with one new police station and nine outposts. Sharma said 65 Anti-Romeo Squads are now active in schools, colleges, markets, and public spaces to curb harassment.

Three women battalions - Padmini, Kali Bai, and Amrita Devi - have been raised with 2,216 sanctioned posts.

Additionally, 500 Kalika patrol units have been deployed for the protection of women and girls. Women’s helpline 1090 and the RajCop app are ensuring quick redressal of complaints.

The police have digitised criminal records at all police stations, while details of arrested and missing persons are now available on the Rajasthan Police web portal.

To improve response time, 25 interceptor vehicles, 750 motorcycles, and 500 mobile unit vehicles have been provided. Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs) have been strengthened with 123 new posts, ensuring timely investigations.

The honorarium of Home Guard volunteers has been increased by 10 per cent for two consecutive years, while 2,000 new constable posts have been sanctioned to bolster manpower.

The Chief Minister stated that crime in Rajasthan has shown a steady decline due to sustained efforts. Overall crime fell by 19.45 per cent from 2023 to 2025, and by 13.90 per cent between 2024 and 2025.

Cases of atrocities against Scheduled Castes decreased by 17.80 per cent, against Scheduled Tribes by 18.77 per cent, and atrocities against women fell by 9.24 per cent.

Earlier, Sharma virtually inaugurated the Narayan Vihar, Journalist Colony, and Khora Bisal police stations and later interacted with security personnel. Minister of State for Panchayati Raj (Independent Charge) Jhabar Singh Kharra, DGP Rajiv Kumar Sharma, senior officers, CLG members, security personnel, and local residents attended the programme.

