Mock drills under 'Operation Shield' to be conducted today in states, UTs bordering Pak

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) In a significant move to enhance national security preparedness, civil defence mock drills will be conducted on Saturday, under 'Operation Shield' across several states and Union Territories sharing borders with Pakistan.

The exercises are scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. and will be held in Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Chandigarh, focussing on regions closest to the border and most susceptible to cross-border threats.

Initially planned for May 29, the drills were rescheduled due to administrative reasons.

A government press release issued on May 29 confirmed the new date and emphasised the importance of this exercise in bolstering readiness and closing critical gaps identified during a similar nationwide drill conducted earlier this month on May 7.

'Operation Shield' is designed to simulate hostile situations, including air raid sirens, blackout protocols, and various emergency response actions to evaluate the preparedness of civil authorities, emergency services, and local populations.

The drills aim to replicate real-time scenarios that may arise from potential external threats, particularly in sensitive districts near the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

According to official sources, complete blackouts will be enforced in identified vulnerable civilian areas across Punjab, except for essential services such as hospitals and emergency response units. Sirens will be sounded to alert residents, and mock response measures will be enacted to test how effectively communities and response agencies react under pressure.

Government officials highlighted that the previous nationwide exercise revealed several operational deficiencies, prompting the need for follow-up drills focussed specifically on high-risk zones.

This initiative underscores the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen civil defence mechanisms amid heightened regional security concerns.

The drills are expected to significantly improve inter-agency coordination, public awareness, and the ability of local systems to respond swiftly and efficiently in the event of any hostile act or natural disaster affecting the border regions.

