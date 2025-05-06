Mock drill on May 7: Blackouts, air raid response exercises to be held in five cities of Bihar

Patna, May 6 (IANS) As part of a nationwide preparedness initiative, the Central Government will conduct a large-scale mock drill in 244 districts across the country on May 7, focussing on public response to emergency scenarios like air raids. In Bihar, the drill will be conducted in five key cities Patna, Barauni, Katihar, Purnea, and Begusarai.

The district administration in Patna has begun preparations for the drill, which includes a citywide blackout for 10 minutes, from 7:00 pm to 7:10 pm on Wednesday.

The siren will sound at 6:58 pm, signalling the beginning of the exercise, and again at 7:10 pm to indicate its end.

“During this period, lights in homes, offices, and public places will be turned off. Vehicles on the road must stop and switch off headlights. Ambulances will be the only vehicles allowed to operate and if an emergency arises, lights may be turned on, but windows must be covered with thick cloth,” said Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, the District Magistrate of Patna.

Sirens will be installed and activated at 80 key locations across Patna, including Gandhi Maidan, Patna University, PMCH, and other high-traffic areas.

The drill will also involve the fire brigade, ambulances, and civil defence teams, which will simulate emergency rescue and evacuation operations.

The Bihar State Disaster Management Authority (BSDMA) and the Civil Defence Directorate are coordinating the drill. Chandrashekhar Singh is scheduled to hold a final preparatory meeting on Tuesday evening to ensure smooth execution.

The primary objective is to educate and train citizens on immediate protective measures during air raid threats or wartime emergencies.

Citizens will be guided on how to respond to sirens, move to safe shelters, and support emergency operations.

“Public cooperation is crucial for the success of this drill. We urge everyone to participate seriously, as these drills can be life-saving in real crisis situations,” said DM Chandrashekhar Singh.

