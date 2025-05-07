Mock drill in Haryana's 22 districts to begin, blackout for 10 minutes

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Haryana is set to hold mock and blackout drills across all 20 districts this evening, as per the Home Ministry's guidelines on 'Operation Abhyas'.

The drill will begin with a siren sound and include exercises like evacuation, response coordination, followed by full blackout, officials said.

Residents have been urged to switch off all lights and remain indoors as part of the drive.

Under the 'Operation Abhyas', a large-scale drill will be carried out simulating air raid and blackout scenarios - thereby preparing people for exigencies during war-like situations.

During a high-level meeting on Wednesday, Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi issued comprehensive instructions to all Deputy Commissioners and Police officers regarding operational aspects of the mock drill.

The exercise will commence at major government establishments, public sector units and other important sites. The mock drill will involve Home Guards, Civil Defence Volunteers, Police, NCC officials and Disaster Mitras.

Deputy Commissioners have been directed to activate their civil defence systems as part of a coordinated response.

They will also encourage people to participate in the drive. The general public has been requested to switch off all the lights in their houses during the blackout drill from 7.50 pm to 8.00 pm. People have been advised to stay indoors, and if some are driving, they should park their vehicle on the side and switch off the lights.

"Stay where you are and do not move around. During the alert, turn off all lights inside and outside the house. Also, disconnect the inverter or alternative power supply," are among the guidelines issued to the general public during the blackout drill.

--IANS

mr/svn