Mobile Internet suspended in parts of J&K’s Kishtwar for security reasons

Jammu, Jan 30 (IANS) As a security precaution, the authorities on Friday suspended mobile Internet services in parts of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

An official said that the union territory's Home Department has ordered the temporary suspension of mobile data services, including 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, in select areas of the district as a precautionary security measure.

The suspension order said that mobile Internet services have been suspended in Singhpora, Chingam and Chatroo areas of Kishtwar from 12.01 a.m. to 11.59 p.m. on January 30 to prevent possible misuse by anti-national elements.

The order was issued by Principal Secretary, Home Department, Chandraker Bharti, following inputs from the Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, who is the authorised officer under the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2024.

As per the directive, the suspension covers a radius of six kilometres around each of the identified locations.

The authorities noted that high-speed mobile data services could potentially be exploited by miscreants, leading to a deterioration of public order and posing a threat to the security of the union territory.

The UT Home Department stated that the decision was taken in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, and maintenance of public order.

The suspension order has been formally confirmed under the relevant provisions of the Telecommunication Act, 2023 and the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Service Rules, 2024.

Mobile Internet suspension has been ordered in the past as well in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent terrorists and anti-social elements from misusing the facility.

Authorities in most districts of the UT have already banned the use of a virtual private network (VPN) after it was reported that anti-national elements hide their identities by using the virtual network.

Recently, joint security forces acting on specific input surrounded the Singhpora village in Kishtwar, and during the ensuing cordon and search operation, hiding terrorists fired at a small party of the forces, killing one paratrooper and injuring seven other soldiers.

