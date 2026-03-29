Mob torches NSCN-IM office in Manipur's Ukhrul after killing of four cadres sparks tension

Imphal, March 29 (IANS) An office of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) was set ablaze by an angry mob in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Sunday, officials said.

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A police official in Imphal said that the angry mob torched the NSCN-IM's Wung regional office after four cadres of the Naga outfit were shot dead, reportedly by members of a rival group, in neighbouring Kamjong district on Saturday.

Tension has been escalating in both Ukhrul and Kamjong districts since Sunday morning following the spread of news about the killings.

Ukhrul district, which has witnessed recurring unrest, shares inter-state borders with Nagaland and an international border with Myanmar, while Kamjong district also has unfenced stretches along the Myanmar border.

"An irate mob went to the NSCN-IM Wung regional office, alleging that members of the outfit were involved in the killing of four cadres. The agitated crowd demanded immediate action against those responsible," the official said.

During the confrontation, the mob set fire to the office.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Sources within the NSCN-IM said that no directive had been issued from the outfit's headquarters to take action against any group or individual.

The organisation has initiated an internal inquiry to uncover the circumstances surrounding the killings and the subsequent violence.

According to officials, the four cadres were shot dead by members of a rival group at Hongbei village in Kamjong district on Saturday.

The attackers reportedly intercepted a vehicle carrying six cadres and opened fire, killing four on the spot. Two others managed to escape.

A police team reached the area on Sunday and recovered the bodies.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) from Ukhrul, along with state Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, met Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh at the Secretariat to discuss the situation in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts.

In a Facebook post, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh said: "Called on by a delegation of Ukhrul CSOs, accompanied by the State Home Minister and MLAs, at the Secretariat today, apprising on the prevailing situation of unrest, tensions, and ongoing developmental concerns in the district."

The Chief Minister also added, "Strengthening infrastructure remains a key priority of the Union government, while removing impediments to communal harmony is essential for inclusive and sustainable progress. Peace forms the bedrock of all development initiatives, and collective efforts must continue to restore stability and accelerate growth in Ukhrul."

A series of incidents have taken place in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts since February this year, further heightening tensions in the region.

On March 11, 21 civilians belonging to the Tangkhul Naga community were detained by Kuki villagers and armed individuals in Ukhrul district.

The incident occurred at Shangkai when the group was travelling in three vehicles along the Ukhrul–Imphal route.

Following intense negotiations involving community leaders and the police, all detainees were released on March 12.

Expressing their grief over the killings, the NSCN-IM in a statement clarified that no such order was given from Naga group's General Headquarters (in Nagaland) to strike or launch offensive against any groups or factions at this critical juncture.

"Investigation is underway to establish the facts and circumstances leading to this horrific incident, The culprit(s) responsible for this botched-up operation shall be penalised as per the NARR (Naga Army Rules and Regulations). The public in general is requested to maintain prudence and not to be carried away by social media inputs," the statement said.

--IANS

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