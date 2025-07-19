Mob lynching deaths increased by 400 pc under Yunus regime in Bangladesh: Rights body

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) New Delhi-based rights group Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) on Saturday claimed that mob lynching increased by 400 per cent under Chief Advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus in comparison to the government headed by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The RAAG in its report, “Bangladesh: One Year After July Revolution, Ochlocracy Rules”, released on Saturday, stated that mob lynching increased by 400 per cent under Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus in comparison to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

On 19 July 2024, the Bangladesh government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina imposed curfew and deployed the Bangladesh Army to quell anti-quota protestors, and her government finally fell on August 5, 2024.

RRAG Director Suhas Chakma said: “At least 466 persons were affected by mob violence from August 2024 to June 2025, including the killing of 185 persons and injuries to 281 persons under the Yunus regime. In comparison, about 51 persons were lynched to death under then Prime Minister Hasina during 2023, an increase of about 400 per cent in mob lynching deaths under Yunus’s one-year rule.”

The victims of mob lynching include Roksana Begum Ruby (53), her son Russel Mia (35) and daughter Jonaki Akhter (25) who were lynched to death on July 3 (2025) in Muradnagar upazila of Comilla while former Chief Election Commissioner K.M. Nurul Huda was assaulted, garlanded with shoes and subjected to public humiliation by a mob in Uttara, Dhaka on June 22 (2025).

“The law and order situation has not improved despite the government of Bangladesh giving the special executive magistracy powers to the commissioned officers holding the rank of captain or above in the Bangladesh Armed Forces (including those on deputation to the Bangladesh Coast Guard and Border Guard Bangladesh) to take necessary legal actions for offences under the Code of Criminal Procedure since September 17 2024,” Chakma said in a statement.

He said that Yunus has adopted mob rule as the means to remain in power.

“The interim government has emboldened the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement by barring the law enforcement personnel from arresting or filing cases against anyone involved in the July-August (2024) uprising in which at least 44 policemen were killed. The students, through mob protests, removed judges of the High Court and the Supreme Court, silenced the media and even burnt down the headquarters of the Jatiya Party on the night of October 31, 2024, at Kakrail area in the heart of the capital, Dhaka,” the RRAG Director said.

He said that increasingly, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) cadres too joined in the mob lynching of the Awami League cadres.

“The BNP leaders gave lip service but failed to rein in the attacks by their cadres. The situation would only exacerbate if the interim government continues to provide impunity and uses the mob as the means to remain in power,” Chakma pointed out.

