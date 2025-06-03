Mob attacks police during village meeting in Ranchi, station in-charge among several injured

Ranchi, June 3 (IANS) At least two policemen, including the Station-in-charge, were injured during a mob attack on police officials in Ranchi’s Lapung area on Tuesday, officials said.

According to officials, the incident took place in Koinara village, under the jurisdiction of the Lapung police station, when a meeting had been convened to mediate a land dispute between two parties.

Acting on intelligence inputs about the possible presence of anti-social elements intending to disrupt the meeting, police reached the venue to maintain order.

However, as soon as the police team, led by Station In-charge Santosh Yadav, arrived at the scene, they were attacked by a mob.

Yadav suffered a serious head injury in the assault. He, along with another injured policeman, was immediately rushed to Ranchi and admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Several other police personnel were also reportedly injured in the incident.

Following the attack, senior police officers, including SP, Rural, Praveen Pushkar, reached the site to assess the situation.

Speaking to reporters, Pushkar said: "The situation is tense but under control. Additional forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any further escalation. Those involved in the attack are being identified, and strict action will be taken.”

This is the second major incident of mob violence targeting the police in Ranchi within a span of just a few days.

On Saturday night, a violent crowd of nearly 300 people stormed the Bedo Police Station. In that incident, too, the station in-charge, Dev Pratap Pradhan, along with several personnel, was assaulted. The mob vandalised the premises, broke furniture, and damaged several vehicles.

Police have registered an FIR against 275 unidentified individuals, including 34 who have been named, in connection with the Bedo incident. Investigations are underway.

The repeated attacks have raised concerns over growing hostility towards law enforcement in rural pockets of the district.

Authorities have urged the public to maintain peace and cooperate with investigations.

