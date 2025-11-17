MNS chief Raj Thackeray takes veiled swipe at those seeking Bal Thackeray’s legacy

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Monday took a sharp swipe at political factions claiming to be the torchbearers of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy, stating they neither understood the late leader nor his foundational rationalism.

The MNS chief made the remarks in a post on X after paying tribute to the Shiv Sena founder and his uncle on his 13th death anniversary at the memorial at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where his cousin and Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray was also present.

“They neither know Balasaheb, nor the rationalists (of course, thanks to the famine of listening and reading), so they have no faint inkling of how richly cultivated Balasaheb's thoughts had become,” he stated in his post on X.

“Today marks the death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder, Hindu Hrudaysamrat, and my uncle, the late Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb, who ignited a massive movement on the strength of linguistic identity in the nation's history and gave birth to a political party from it. And in the era when caste identity was intensifying, and before the BJP's communalism could flare up, it was Balasaheb, who had awakened identity as a Hindu,” said Raj Thackeray.

He emphasised that for Balasaheb, Hinduism was a matter of identity and faith, not merely a vote bank, and he never abandoned the rationalism inherited from his background.

He further noted, “Balasaheb was an extraordinary lover of Hinduism, but that didn't erase the critical spirit within him. That's why it amuses me to see those who parade around stealing Balasaheb's image as heirs to Hindutva, or those who seek votes in his name.”

He said that as politics increasingly becomes about winning votes, gaining power, and then misusing it, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena offers humble salutations on this day of remembrance for Balasaheb, who taught them to prioritise social work before politics.

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut, who is undergoing medical treatment, in his tribute said, “Salute to the one and only Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray, because of whom I was shaped. Such a lion of a man does not exist.”

NCP-SP president Sharad Pawar said that Bal Thackeray, whose immense contributions to the state's socio-political sphere make Maharashtra's history incomplete without mention of him.

“Balasaheb unleashed a barrage of words on his opponents with his sharp Thackeray arrows and open-handed generosity. His satirical cartoons wounded many. Yet, throughout his life, he selflessly maintained friendships beyond politics without introducing any bitterness into them. Humble tribute on his Remembrance Day,” he added.

