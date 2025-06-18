MMRDA launches manpower policy to fast-track Mumbai metro corridors

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has introduced a manpower mobilisation policy to fast-track the completion of over 150 km of metro lines within the given time schedule.

The policy holds contractors accountable for delays stemming from workforce shortages. This is not just about penalties, it's about discipline, commitment, and delivering promises to over 2 crore citizens of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, said the release.

The new policy mandates that a 25 per cent to 50 per cent shortfall in manpower will attract a penalty of Rs 1 lakh per day. A shortfall beyond 50 per cent will result in a penalty of Rs 2 lakh per day.

Furthermore, the missing project Key Dates (KDs) will lead to additional penalties as per the contract.

“No prior notice. No exceptions. The message is loud and clear: Metro delivery timelines are non-negotiable. This is one of the most structured approaches MMRDA has adopted to hold contractors accountable and ensure the timely delivery of metro projects,” said the release.

Periodic site audits and manpower reviews will now be a standard operating procedure. The General Consultant and metro engineers will monitor compliance closely.

“As MMRDA continues to expand Mumbai’s metro footprint with speed and precision, this policy underscores one simple truth: execution is everything,” said the release.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “We’re not just building metro lines, we’re building trust. This policy is not punitive; it’s progressive. It ensures that intent is matched with execution. The world is watching how India builds its cities, and Mumbai must lead by example.”

The Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde remarked, “This is about momentum. MMRDA is working on an unprecedented scale, and there is no room for compromise. We owe it to our commuters to stay on track, literally and figuratively. If that means enforcing tough measures, so be it. Time lost is opportunity lost.”

The Metropolitan Commissioner, Sanjay Mukherjee, said that MMRDA has appointed dedicated team leaders for each metro package and that has made a measurable difference in site progress.

“This new policy is the next logical step. We are aiming to commission multiple metro corridors by the end of this year,” he added.

--IANS

sj/dan