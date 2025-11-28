MMC Zone Maoists announce plan for mass surrender on Jan 1

Raipur, Nov 28 (IANS) In a dramatic development that signals near-total collapse of the Maoist movement in the tri-junction region, the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh Special Zonal Committee (MMC Zone) of the banned CPI (Maoist) has openly declared its intention to give up arms collectively on 1 January 2026.

MMC Zone spokesperson 'Anant' released a detailed press note and separate letters addressed to the Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, stating that cadres of the entire zone will “embrace Poonamargam (rehabilitation path), not surrender” together on the first day of the new year.

The letter appeals to the three state governments to immediately halt all anti-LWE operations, announce the “best possible rehabilitation package” and grant them safe passage.

Anant made it clear that the zone will join whichever government offers the most attractive terms and gives them “due respect”.

Strikingly, the spokesperson has cancelled the annual "PLGA Week" (earlier called Naxalite Week) celebrations this year and urged all cadres not to surrender individually but to wait for the collective move.

He emphasised that laying down arms at this juncture is not betrayal of ideology or the people, but a tactical decision because “this is not the right time for armed struggle”.

To ensure coordination among scattered cadres, Anant has released an open Baofeng radio frequency number and directed every member to establish contact daily between 11 a.m. and 11.15 a.m. throughout December 2025 and the first day of January 2026.

“We are facing an extremely difficult situation. All comrades must remain patient, not lose hope and not go alone. We will walk the path of Poonamargam together on 1 January 2026,” the press note reads.

Top security officials in all three states confirmed receipt of the letter and described it as the clearest indication yet of deep demoralisation and fragmentation within the Maoist ranks after sustained operations and large-scale surrenders through 2025.

Sources said the governments are studying the communication and a coordinated response is likely in the coming days.

The development comes weeks after several senior DKSZC and MMC leaders either surrendered or were neutralised, leaving the once-formidable tri-junction zone with barely a few dozen armed cadres.

--IANS

