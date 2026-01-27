MLAs should highlight state govt’s historic achievements of two years: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Jan 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the BJP Legislative Party at the Chief Minister’s residence in view of the upcoming Budget Session.

Read More

During the meeting, he held detailed discussions with MLAs on floor management and directed them to actively and forcefully present the government’s position in the House.

The Chief Minister said that the Budget Session, commencing on Wednesday, is of great importance.

During the session, the state government will present an inclusive and comprehensive budget that reflects public aspirations and gives new momentum to Rajasthan’s development.

He urged MLAs to prominently highlight the achievements of the state government’s two-year tenure in the House.

Sharma emphasised that MLAs should remain present in the House for maximum duration, thoroughly study the Assembly’s rules and procedures, and effectively present the government’s stand on various issues.

He instructed ministers to give appropriate and strong replies to opposition questions, stating that misleading and baseless allegations by the opposition must be countered with facts and seriousness.

The Chief Minister said that people have elected representatives from both the ruling and opposition parties to work for the state’s development. It is the duty of public representatives to raise issues related to the common man with a positive attitude. He stated that the BJP government is fulfilling the promises made to the people with full commitment.

“In just two years, our government has undertaken significant reforms and delivered outstanding performance in several sectors. The Congress has no answer when its five-year tenure is compared with our two years of achievements,” he said.

Sharma said that keeping basic priorities such as water in mind, the government has taken major decisions, including the Ram Jal Setu project, the Yamuna water agreement, and the Dewas project.

Adequate and uninterrupted power supply is being ensured, and farmers in 22 districts are now receiving electricity during the daytime.

He said that from strengthening law and order to generating employment opportunities for youth, unprecedented progress has been made. So far, more than one lakh government jobs have been provided, while the recruitment process for over 1.54 lakh posts is currently underway.

A recruitment calendar for one lakh additional posts has also been released for the current year. The Chief Minister said that budget announcements are being implemented swiftly. He added that more than 70 per cent of the commitments made in the party manifesto have already been fulfilled during the two-year tenure.

Of the Memorandums of Understanding worth Rs 35 lakh crore signed during the Rising Rajasthan Summit, projects worth approximately Rs 8 lakh crore have already been implemented.

He said that farmers, youth, women, and all sections of society are expressing satisfaction with the government’s policies, industrial investments, and development-oriented decisions.

BJP State President Madan Rathore, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg, and other BJP MLAs were present at the legislative party meeting.

--IANS

arc/dan