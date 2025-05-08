MLA Janardhana Reddy disqualified from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly

Bengaluru, May 8 (IANS) Karnataka MLA, mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy, has been disqualified from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday following his conviction by the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in an illegal mining case.

The Secretary of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, M.K. Vishalakshi, has issued a notification in this regard and declared that one seat of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly has fallen vacant.

The notification stated: “Consequent upon conviction of G. Janardhan Reddy Member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly representing the Gangawati Constituency by the Court of the Principal Special Judge for CBI, cases, Hyderabad in CC.No.1 of 2012, he stands disqualified from the membership of Karnataka Legislative Assembly from the date of conviction. i.e., 6th May, 2025.”

It further stated: “The decision has been taken in terms of the provisions of article 191(1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with section 8 of the Representation of the people Act, 1951 and such disqualification shall continue for a further period of six years since his release, unless the conviction is stayed by a competent Court. Hence, one seat of the Karnataka legislative Assembly has fallen vacant.”

Earlier, the ruling Congress party in Karnataka welcomed the conviction of mining baron and MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy and stated that it has sent a clear message to those who indulge in corrupt practices.

In the Obulapuram mining case verdict on May 6, a CBI court in Hyderabad convicted Gali Janardhan Reddy and three others for illegal mining, causing a Rs 884 crore loss. The case, dating back to 2009, exposed large-scale corruption and land misuse under the YSR government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. The court had sentenced Reddy to seven years of imprisonment.

Janardhana Reddy re-joined the BJP in 2024 after making an announcement of the merger of his Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha into the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, the Karnataka Congress Vice President V.S. Ugrappa stated, “The CBI Special Court sentencing Janardhan Reddy to seven years in prison sends a strong and clear message to corrupt politicians across the country. This is a prime example showing that power-abusing leaders must eventually face justice.”

He further said: “29 lakh metric tonnes of iron ore were illegally exported by Janardhan Reddy and his team, valued at Rs 884 crore, as confirmed by the judge. Now, they have been punished. BJP leaders who were associated with him, including the national BJP leaders, must answer. I had previously stated that more than Rs 1 lakh crore worth of resources were looted.”

He further demanded, “I urge the state government to seize all assets of those involved, treating this loot as arrears of land revenue. Action must also be taken against the officials and state leaders who were in power at that time and benefited from this loot.”

--IANS

mka/dan