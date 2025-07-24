Mizoram to strengthen health infra to provide quality healthcare: CM Lalduhoma

Imphal, July 24 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on Thursday that the state government has been trying to strengthen the health infrastructure in the state to provide best health services to the people.

Inaugurating the newly completed Trauma Care Facility at Aizawl Civil Hospital, the Chief Minister highlighted that the government is also undertaking further expansion of the hospital, including the constructions of two new blocks at an estimated cost of Rs 88.33 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme.

Additional services such as cardiac care, kidney dialysis, and IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) would also be introduced to meet growing healthcare demands marking a major step forward in strengthening emergency healthcare in Mizoram, he said.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to all involved in making this much-needed facility a reality, stating that it would serve as a vital centre for timely trauma response and critical care for the people.

Lalduhoma, former IPS officer turned politician, stated that Mizoram’s doctors are highly skilled, and the government is committed to providing the facilities and infrastructure they need to deliver effective care, particularly for economically weaker sections.

He also assured that the trauma care facility would continue to be upgraded based on practical needs and feedback from health professionals.

State’s Health Minister Lalrinpuii, in her remarks, reaffirmed the department’s dedication to advancing health services and thanked the Chief Minister for his continued support.

Health officials said that Aizawl Civil Hospital Trauma Facility construction had been delayed due to land dispute and the Covid-19 pandemic. It has now been completed with Rs 121.50 lakh from the Central government and Rs 450 lakh from the state government.

The facility includes a reception and triage area, treatment and observation rooms, imaging (X-ray/CT scan), a minor OT/resuscitation room, and rooms for medical staff. It is one of seven Trauma Care Facilities now established across Mizoram.

--IANS

sc/pgh