Mizoram steps up crackdown on drugs, smuggling, law and order situation peaceful : Governor

Aizawl, Jan 26 (IANS) Mizoram Governor, Gen Vijay Kumar Singh (retd), on Monday said that the state government is firmly committed to enforcing prohibition laws, curbing drug abuse, and safeguarding public health and social order.

Addressing the 77th Republic Day celebrations after unfurling the national flag at the main state function held at Lammual Ground here, the Governor said that from April 2025 till date, Mizoram Police have intensified their sustained campaign against illicit drugs and narcotic substances, resulting in seizures valued at around Rs 816 crore.

He said that during the period, over 217 criminal cases were registered and 338 persons were arrested in connection with illegal drug trafficking.

The Governor said that in a parallel drive against smuggling, Mizoram Police seized a large consignment of illegally imported foreign arecanuts (betel nuts) worth about Rs 17.8 crore, leading to the arrest of those involved.

During the same period, the police seized 42 arms along with a substantial cache of ammunition and magazines, resulting in multiple arrests and criminal cases. Fake Indian currency notes of the Rs 500 denomination were also detected and seized, and the offenders were proceeded against in accordance with the law.

"These concerted actions underscore the unwavering commitment of Mizoram Police to safeguarding public order, curbing organised crime, and ensuring the safety and security of the people," the Governor said.

He said that during the financial year 2025–26, the Excise and Narcotics Department undertook strong enforcement measures against drug trafficking, leading to the arrest and prosecution of 611 offenders, seizure of 474 kg of contraband drugs, and destruction of illegal ganja plantations.

On liquor prohibition, the Governor said that the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2025 and the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Rules, 2025, were formally notified in October 2025, providing a strengthened legal framework for enforcement. Following the notification, rigorous implementation of the Act resulted in the arrest of over 4,000 persons and registration of a large number of cases for violations. As a result, revenue exceeding Rs 1.69 crore was collected during the year against the prescribed annual target, he added.

The Governor said that the overall law and order situation in the state during 2025–26 remained peaceful, with no major incidents reported due to the proactive role and constant monitoring by the Mizoram Police. He said that police personnel continue to perform arduous duties to prevent disturbances along the inter-state boundary areas with Assam by deploying adequate security forces. In addition, to secure international border areas with Myanmar from anti-national elements, Mizoram Police, in coordination with border guarding forces such as the Assam Rifles and the BSF, conducts regular joint patrols.

Highlighting the tourism sector, the Governor said that during 2024–25, Mizoram recorded over five lakh tourist arrivals, registering a year-on-year growth of 139.5 per cent. The upward trend has continued in 2025–26, with more than four lakh visitors recorded up to October 2025, positioning the state among the fastest-growing tourism destinations in the Northeast.

He said that the surge has been further supported by improved connectivity, including the inauguration of the railway line up to Sairang, significantly enhancing accessibility to the state.

On healthcare, the Governor said that the state government is strengthening its network of hospitals, health centres and dispensaries, while expanding outreach services to ensure effective delivery of healthcare to the population. He said that the Mizoram Youth Commission continues to empower young people through training, placement and career guidance, with youth trained in hotel management, spa therapy, technical trades and other emerging sectors, many of whom have secured placements in reputed companies and hotel chains across the country.

Highlighting the state’s achievement in education, the Governor said Mizoram was declared the country’s first fully literate state on May 20, 2025, reflecting the collective efforts of educators, institutions and communities. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on September 13, 2025, for the construction of a multipurpose indoor stadium at Tuikual in Aizawl under the Khelo India Scheme, at an estimated cost of Rs 11.5 crore.

