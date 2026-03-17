Mizoram rail expansion to link with Kaladan project, boosting Northeast connectivity: Guv

Aizawl, March 17 (IANS) Mizoram Governor General V.K. Singh (retired) said on Tuesday that the ongoing railway project in the state includes plans to extend the railway line to southern Mizoram, connecting it with the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) in Myanmar, a move expected to significantly transform the face of Northeast India.

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The Governor made these remarks while interacting with a multi-disciplinary team from the Centre for Contemporary China Studies (CCCS) under the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), currently visiting the Northeastern region.

He described Mizoram as a well-organised and peaceful state, marked by the absence of major inter-tribal rivalries and strong political stability.

He noted that, for the first time in its history, Aizawl has appeared on India's railway map.

The 51.38-km Bairabi (near southern Assam)--Sairang (near Aizawl) rail section was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Aizawl on September 13, 2025.

Highlighting development initiatives, the Governor spoke about the Central government's Vibrant Villages Programme, aimed at improving infrastructure in border villages across Northeast India, adding that the initiative is expected to bring substantial progress to these regions.

He also commended the CCCS team for its work and emphasised the importance of understanding local dynamics before making policy decisions, noting that knowing the people is essential to avoid errors in judgment.

Describing Mizoram's economic profile, Governor Singh said the state remains largely agriculture-based and is currently facing a revenue deficit, but is steadily progressing with significant infrastructure development and focused efforts toward overall growth.

A Mizoram government official said that the CCCS team, led by Aparna Ray, Joint Secretary (CCCS and PPR), arrived in Mizoram on Monday for a two-day visit.

During their interaction at Lok Bhavan, the team shared observations, engaged in discussions, and addressed queries in what was described as a productive exchange.

The Centre for Contemporary China Studies (CCCS), a think-tank under the Ministry of External Affairs, conducts research on contemporary China and provides policy inputs to government departments, the official said.

A 12-member multidisciplinary team of officers and research analysts from CCCS is currently in Aizawl and other parts of Northeast India from March 9 to 18, to understand ground realities along the India-Myanmar border and gather perspectives from local civil and security administrations.

Mizoram shares a 510-km unfenced international border with Myanmar and a 318-km porous, mountainous border with Bangladesh.

--IANS

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