Mizoram govt allocates Rs 1 crore each to 11 districts to implement flagship and prioritised projects

Aizawl, March 2 (IANS) The Mizoram government, on Monday, for the first time, provided Rs 1 crore each to all the 11 districts of the state to execute prioritised projects under their respective district plans, officials said.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma disbursed the District Catalytic Intervention Plan Fund, allocating Rs 1 crore to each district to facilitate effective implementation of district-level development initiatives.

The Chief Minister formally handed over the funds through bank cheques.

Disbursing the fund, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said that although District Planning Committees had been constituted earlier, no dedicated financial support had been provided to meaningfully implement their plans.

"For the first time in Mizoram, we are disbursing Rs 1 crore to each district to fulfil their prioritised projects," he added.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government is committed to empowering districts by enabling them to formulate their own development plans and by extending the necessary financial backing to ensure successful execution.

He described the initiative as a key component of the state government's flagship scheme, 'Mizoram Bana Kaih' (Hand Holding Scheme).

An official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been entrusted with substantial authority and that project proposals have been prepared under their leadership.

The success of the fund will largely depend on the responsibility and commitment of the DCs.

"This is only the beginning. If we utilise the funds efficiently, further allocations can be made in the future," the Chief Minister remarked.

Vanlaldina Fanai, Commissioner (Planning) to Mizoram government, said that this marks the first instance of funds being directly provided to Deputy Commissioners to proactively advance district development.

He described the initiative as a progressive and commendable step toward strengthening grassroots governance.

Lalmalsawma Pachuau, Secretary (Planning) to Mizoram government, outlined the broad modalities for implementation of the Catalytic Intervention Plan.

Speaking on behalf of the Deputy Commissioners, Lalhriatpuia, Deputy Commissioner of Aizawl district, expressed gratitude to the state government for the initiative.

He said that district projects would align with the Mizoram District Transformation Programme and adopt a convergence approach with other schemes wherever feasible.

"We are grateful for the government's support and are fully committed to delivering results," he added.

The fund has been provided under Component 5 (Hand Holding Scheme) of the Decentralised Plan.

Officials said that further allocations would be made based on performance and effective utilisation of the funds.

--IANS

sc/khz