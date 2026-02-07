Mizoram Governor highlights state's tradition of peace, civil-military harmony

Aizawl, Feb 7 (IANS) Mizoram Governor General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd.) on Saturday highlighted the state’s proud tradition of peace, harmony and mutual respect between civilians and personnel in uniform.

Read More

The Governor, along with the First Lady Bharti Singh, graced the State-level ex-servicemen rally organised at Lammual Ground here.

The event was also attended by Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga.

He said that Mizoram’s ex-servicemen stand out among their counterparts across India as some of the most well-dressed and smartest, remarking that this is “an epitome of how an ex-serviceman should conduct himself”.

The Governor described the rally as a powerful reflection of mutual respect, trust, cooperation and goodwill between the public and the armed forces.

Emphasising that ex-servicemen serve as living embodiments of selfless service and sacrifice, he recalled how they spent long periods away from their families in some of the most challenging and remote terrains of India, ensuring the nation’s security and safety.

General Singh (Retd.) commended the courage, discipline and devotion to duty displayed by ex-servicemen in service to the nation, describing these qualities as exemplary and worthy of emulation.

Expressing appreciation for the arrangements made on the occasion, the Governor welcomed the organisation of a dedicated medical camp for ex-servicemen and their families, along with a Grievance Redressal Cell to address issues related to pensions, medical facilities, welfare schemes and resettlement matters.

He expressed optimism that these initiatives would yield positive results and announced plans to organise larger and more comprehensive medical camps in the near future.

The Governor reaffirmed the Mizoram government’s commitment to the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families, stressing that in the true spirit of Tlawmngaihna — the Mizo value of selfless service and concern for others — veterans must always be treated with dignity, care and respect.

Home Minister K. Sapdanga described the rally as a magnificent tribute to ex-servicemen who have sacrificed for the nation and instilled great pride and hope in the country.

He paid tribute to those who spent extended periods in conflict zones and difficult terrains, always prioritising duty above all else.

Acknowledging that the people of Mizoram deeply recognise and appreciate the sacrifices of ex-servicemen, he urged them to continue setting exemplary standards even in civilian life.

He encouraged the youth to draw inspiration from these veterans and strive to become responsible and valuable citizens serving the nation and society.

Following the formal proceedings, the Governor visited various stalls set up at the rally venue and interacted warmly with the ex-servicemen present.

During the event, honours and assistance were presented to nine ex-servicemen, the family of one gallantry award recipient, and five Veer Naris.

--IANS

sc/pgh