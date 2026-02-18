Mizoram emerges as Northeast’s fastest-growing tourist destination: Officials

Aizawl, Feb 18 (IANS) Riding on a sharp rise in tourist arrivals, including a growing number of foreign visitors, Mizoram has emerged as the fastest-growing state in terms of tourist footfall among the eight Northeastern states, officials said here on Wednesday.

A senior official of the Mizoram Tourism Department said that the state recorded a total tourist footfall of 6,79,607 during April-December 2025, which included 6,70,001 domestic and local tourists and 9,606 foreign visitors. The figure has already surpassed the total tourist arrivals of the previous financial year by 29.50 per cent, reflecting a significant surge in tourism growth during the current period.

The official said that December 2025 recorded the highest ever tourist footfalls in the state at 1,33,520, achieving a 122.11 per cent spike compared to the corresponding month of 2024. “The sustained increase in tourist arrivals has placed Mizoram at the forefront as the fastest-growing state in terms of tourist footfall among the eight Northeastern states,” the official pointed out.

According to the official, the Tourism Department received the "Emerging Eco and Nature Retreat Award” at the 10th edition of the International Tourism Conclave and Travel Awards held in New Delhi in July last year (2025).

The first-ever Mizoram Travel Fest was held on October 8-10, 2025, at Aizawl, which included a cooking competition, B2B meet, investors’ summit and the signing of an MoU between the Tourism Department and the Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department to strengthen cooperation for promotion of eco-tourism in the state.

The official said that for the development of basic amenities at Vangchhia, Rs 5.47 crores was also sanctioned by the Tourism Ministry under the PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme.

The lost city of Vangchhia, the largest necropolis site in the world, can be found in Champhai District near Khawbung Village.

Kawtchhuah Ropui (the great entrance way) is a natural heritage site marked with 171 ancient carved stones.

The department has received a Central sanction of Rs 34.50 crore for the Vantawng View Aerial Ropeway Project under SASCI (Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment – Development of Iconic Tourist Centres to Global Scale) Part-I (2024–25). In addition, a financial sanction of Rs 9.97 crore for the construction of a Convention Centre at Thingsulthliah was approved by the Union Ministry of Tourism in September last year (2025).

Under the project titled “Our Heritage, Our Treasure” at Vangchhia village in Champhai district, the North Eastern Council (NEC) has provided funds for the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage, skill development, and income generation for local residents.

Meanwhile, a Live Museum showcasing demonstrations of traditional Mizo life is currently being held at Zokhua, Falkawn. In view of its growing popularity, the programme has been extended until March 2026, the official said.

