Mizoram: Drugs valued at Rs 117.03 crore burnt in Champhai

Aizawl, June 26 (IANS) The Drug Disposal Committee on Thursday burnt seized drugs worth Rs 117.03 crore in eastern Mizoram’s Champhai District, the main hotspot of drug smuggling from neighbouring Myanmar into India’s northeastern region, officials said.

A government official said that drugs valued at Rs 117.03 crore were burnt in the presence of senior officials at Champhai District Hospital Complex. The official said that Champhai district Police seized drugs worth Rs 117.34 crore from June 2024 to April 2025.

A large number of men and women drug peddlers, including Myanmar nationals, were arrested in connection with the smuggling of drugs from Myanmar. The drugs include methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba or party tablets, heroin, ganja (marijuana).

The methamphetamine tablets, which are most popular among drug users, are a crystal-like drug that severely damages the brain and heart.

The official said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has supported the Mizoram government’s proposal to establish a Mizo Territorial Army (MTA) battalion to deal with drug trafficking and other law and order-related issues.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, during his recent visit to New Delhi, discussed several issues with the Home Minister.

“The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Home Minister for supporting his proposal to establish a Mizo Territorial Army battalion, describing it as a crucial initiative to provide employment for Mizo youths while contributing to national security,” the official said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has also recently proposed setting up its zonal office in Mizoram. NCB Director General Anurag Garg recently met Mizoram Chief Minister and suggested setting up a full-fledged NCB zonal office in the state and emphasised the need for more staff and officials who are acquainted with the local language and the ground situation of the state.

Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer, during the meeting with Garg had discussed ways and means to curb the drug trade and usage of narcotics by the youth.

The Chief Minister had told the NCB DG that he had already requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to constitute or to allow the state government to form the MTA to further strengthen vigilance along the state's unfenced borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Officials said that different types of drugs, including methamphetamine tablets and heroin, are often smuggled from Myanmar and illegally ferried to various parts of India and Bangladesh through the northeastern states.

Myanmar's Chin state is a hub for smuggling of varied drugs, exotic wildlife animals and many other contraband through six Mizoram districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip.

The neighbouring country, which shares a 1,643 km unfenced border with four northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram -- serves as a key transit point for drugs and other contrabands entering India.

However, heightened vigilance maintained by the security personnel and law enforcement agencies often leads to seizure of drugs and arrest of smugglers, and others involved in smuggling/transporting the drugs.

