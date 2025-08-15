Mizoram CM urges people to support PM Modi’s efforts to safeguard independence

Aizawl, Aug 15 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday urged the people to continue supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their efforts to safeguard the nation’s independence, uphold unity and integrity, and maintain the state’s position as one of the most peaceful states.

Hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day celebration at the Assam Rifles ground, the Chief Minister said that a special unit called ‘Mizo Diaspora Cell’ was established within the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to assist Mizos living outside the country.

“We have also launched the ‘Mizo Diaspora Hub’ portal to connect with the Mizo people across the world,” he said.

Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer, said that the establishment of a ‘Mizo Territorial Army’ has been approved, with two companies to be raised initially. The recruitment process is ongoing. Plans are in place to recruit 300 Mizo youths into the Border Security Force (BSF). Through the MYC (Mizoram Youth Commission), five Mizo youths have already been recruited into the British Army, and we remain hopeful for more opportunities, he said.

The Chief Minister said that due to increasing challenges in receiving foreign aid, “we have to seek alternate ways to look after drug abusers. We have revived ‘Ruihlo Dotu Pawl’ (Anti-Drugs Squad), the core committee, after two years. Plans are being made to coordinate with churches and other organisations. Noting that Mizoram has been declared as the first fully literate state in India, Lalduhoma said that school textbooks have also been laminated and distributed in a timely manner.

He told the gathering that the government has purchased five key agricultural products -- Broom, Turmeric, Mizo Chilli, Rice Hull and Ginger.

"There are no issues in buying and selling of Mizo Chilli; support price given to 400 quintals of Turmeric, and we have procured 1472 quintals of Rice Hull," the Chief Minister said.

He said that under the CM’s Rubber Mission, 1,000 hectares and 2,000 hectares of new plantations are planned under Phase-1 and Phase-2, respectively. A total of 100 rubber-tapping machines will be distributed to different clusters (zau).

Under the Handholding initiative, Rs 2.5 crore has been invested in the “Empowering Mizoram Sports” programme, aimed at supporting Mizo youths who may represent India in the 2036 Olympics.

For the first time, national-level sports conclaves and international half-marathons have been held in Mizoram, Lalduhoma said.

Informing that the Credit-Deposit Ratio in Mizoram remains very low, meaning banks do not lend enough locally, the Chief Minister said the state government requested banks to lend more locally early this year, resulting in the CD ratio slowly improving.

“We would not be a mute spectator and would continue to pressure banks to improve this,” he stated.

The 79th Independence Day was celebrated across Mizoram through various functions and events.

--IANS

sc/dpb