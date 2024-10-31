Mizoram Chief Minister inaugurates key developments at Zoram Medical College

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 31 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated two significant developments at Zoram Medical College in Falkawn, Aizawl, on Wednesday. These included the launch of Mizoram's first Master's degree program in Public Health and the opening of the newly constructed 80-bed Curie's Ladies Hostel.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister hailed the event as a significant milestone for the institution, the students, and the people of Mizoram. "As the only medical college in our state, Zoram Medical College plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare in Mizoram. Today marks a new chapter that reflects our commitment to quality education and infrastructure," he stated.

Constructed by the Mizoram Public Works Department (PWD) with funding support from the Ministry of DoNER under the NESIDS OTRI Scheme, the Curie's Ladies Hostel has a total project cost of Rs 10 crore. This facility includes amenities such as a mess, kitchen, and common room.

With the addition of this 80-bed hostel, Zoram Medical College now offers a total of 282 beds for female students, enhancing both capacity and convenience for nearly all female MBBS students. Located 16 km from the city centre, the college can better accommodate its female student body, which constitutes about 50-55 percent of the MBBS program, thereby creating a safer and more supportive learning environment.

The introduction of the two-year Master of Public Health (MPH) program at Zoram Medical College reflects the growing demand for public health professionals. Recognized by both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), the MPH program will admit six students annually at a course fee of Rs 2 lakh per year. The program will be affiliated with Mizoram University, with further collaboration planned with the Jodhpur School of Public Health to enhance academic quality.

Establishing a dedicated Public Health Cadre is a priority under the National Health Policy 2017, and the new MPH program is a strategic step in this direction.

Since its establishment in 2018, Zoram Medical College has enrolled a total of 674 MBBS students. Among these, the first cohort of 97 students has completed internships and graduated, while the college currently has 97 interns from the 2019 batch and another 480 MBBS students studying across batches from 2020 to 2024.

The admission process for the new batch is underway, with 85 out of the 100 available seats filled to date.

These new developments signify the Mizoram government's commitment to advancing medical education and enhancing student facilities, further solidifying its role in the state's healthcare sector. (ANI)

