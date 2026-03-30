Mizoram: 28 women to contest April 21 Aizawl Municipal polls ​

Aizawl, March 30 (IANS) A total of 68 candidates, including 28 women, are in the fray for the April 21 elections to the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC), officials said on Monday.​

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An official of the Mizoram State Election Commission stated that no candidate withdrew their nomination papers on the final day of withdrawal on Monday. Polling for the 19-member AMC will take place on April 21, with voting counted on April 27.​

According to the official, the candidates include 40 men and 28 women representing four major political parties, all contesting for seats in the civic body. ​

The ruling Zoram People’s Movement, the main opposition Mizo National Front, and the Indian National Congress have each fielded 19 candidates, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated 11 candidates.​

More than 2.37 lakh voters, including approximately 1.28 lakh women, across 19 wards are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming elections.​

The previous AMC elections were held in February 2021, in which the Mizo National Front secured a majority with 11 seats. The Zoram People’s Movement won six seats, while the Congress secured two.​

Although the municipality's term ended on March 1, the State Election Commission deferred the election process for administrative reasons. ​

These included the state Assembly’s budget session, which concluded on March 16, as well as ongoing state board examinations.​

The State Election Commission has also enforced the Model Code of Conduct for political parties and candidates. The code came into effect on March 18 and will remain in force until the completion of the election process on April 30, according to an official notification.​

The notification specifies that no recruitment or appointment processes in government departments, public sector undertakings, or corporations within the Aizawl Municipality may be initiated without prior approval from the State Election Commission.​

This includes written tests, interviews, and selection procedures, except in cases handled by the State Public Service Commission.​

Furthermore, transfers or postings of officials within the municipality are prohibited during the Model Code of Conduct period. ​

Any transfer orders issued before the election announcement but not yet implemented must not be executed without explicit written permission from the State Election Commission.

--IANS

sc/dan