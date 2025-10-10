Miya community set to become Assam’s largest: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Oct 10 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that the Miya Muslim community is projected to emerge as the largest demographic group in the state, with their population share likely to reach nearly 38 per cent in the forthcoming Census in the country.

Addressing reporters here, Sarma said, “When the Census is conducted and the results are out, it will be seen that the population of the Miya community has risen to around 38 per cent. If any statistical body makes a projection, it will clearly indicate that they are set to become the largest community in Assam — and that is the reality.”

The Chief Minister reiterated that protecting the interests of the state’s indigenous population remains his government’s top priority.

“Assam’s indigenous people will remain secure only if the Miya Muslims are kept under pressure,” Sarma asserted, adding that his government was considering introducing a new law in the Legislative Assembly to ensure the demographic and cultural balance of the state.

Referring to ongoing eviction drives across encroached government and forest lands, Sarma said, “Eviction notices have already been issued in Goalpara and Behali. We are not halting any operation. The drive against illegal encroachments will continue.”

Sarma’s comments have sparked sharp political reactions, with Opposition parties accusing him of attempting to polarise communities ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Sarma, however, defended his remarks, saying he was highlighting a long-standing concern about unchecked demographic shifts in the state.

This is not the first time Sarma has raised concerns about demographic change. In several earlier statements, he had claimed that unchecked population growth among certain sections could alter Assam’s social and cultural fabric.

The state government has also launched population control initiatives and land reforms aimed at protecting the rights of what it calls “indigenous Assamese people.”

The term “Miya” is used locally to refer to Bengali-origin Muslims in Assam, many of whom reside in the riverine (char) areas. Demographic concerns around this community have remained a politically sensitive and polarising issue in the state for decades.

--IANS

tdr/rad