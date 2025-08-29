Mixed reactions sparked by RSS chief's statement on Hindu-Muslims

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remarks on Islam and religious harmony have triggered sharp and contrasting responses from political and community leaders.

While some have hailed his words as a progressive shift, others have questioned the motive behind the timing, calling it a narrative being pushed for political gain.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Vice President V. Gurunadham, reacting sharply, said, “Now all of a sudden, Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief of India, is telling us that Muslims are also part of India and those who are not interested in Muslims are not Hindus. This is nothing but a strategy between RSS and BJP. On one side, BJP leaders like PM Modi and Amit Shah are creating hatred between Hindus and Muslims, and on the other side, this narrative is being pushed for political gain.”

On the other hand, Pyare Khan, Chairman of the Maharashtra Minority Commission, welcomed the RSS chief’s statement and praised its timing.

“Mohan Bhagwat ji has said something that builds the nation. His remarks send a strong message to those who try to divide the country. At a time when Muslims are celebrating the 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, this is a historic and powerful gesture,” he said.

He added, “Those who regularly make divisive statements about Muslims must learn from Bhagwat ji. Only by including everyone can the nation move forward.”

While addressing a gathering on the third day of the centenary celebrations of RSS in Delhi on Thursday, Bhagwat stated, “The RSS doesn’t believe in attacking anyone, including on religious lines. Hindus are insecure due to a lack of confidence. Those who think Islam will not remain are not guided by Hindu thought. Hindu philosophy does not think this way. No Hindu thinks there will be no Islam. We are one nation first.”

He also added that those who oppose the presence of Muslims in India are not following Hindu values, a line that has since drawn widespread attention.

--IANS

rs/dpb