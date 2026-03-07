Misplaced priorities: BJP alleges Rs 100-crore CM residence plan in J'khand

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) The BJP has strongly criticised the alleged allocation of Rs 100 crore for constructing an official residence for Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, with party leaders accusing the state government of misusing public funds and having misplaced priorities.

Read More

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo launched a sharp attack on the Chief Minister, questioning the government’s priorities.

“Chief Minister Hemant Soren calls himself the son of tribal people and claims that this government is for the poor, for the welfare of tribals, and to uplift the underprivileged…” Shah Deo told IANS.

He alleged that the project involves constructing a lavish residence while the government continues to portray itself as working for tribal communities and economically weaker sections.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also commented on the controversy, saying that while official residences are necessary for public officials, there must be clarity on standards and expenditure.

“It is certainly necessary to have an official residence or office to carry out our daily responsibilities and duties. However, what that residence should be like and what standards such offices should follow must be clearly defined…” Khandelwal said.

The controversy comes after the BJP alleged that around Rs 100 crore has been allocated for constructing a new official residence for the Jharkhand Chief Minister. According to party leaders, the proposed project involves demolishing a heritage building at the existing Chief Minister’s residence and replacing it with a new structure.

BJP leaders have termed the proposed project a 'Sheesh Mahal,' claiming that it represents an unnecessary and extravagant use of public money.

The issue has also drawn comparisons with similar allegations previously raised by the BJP against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the revamping of his official residence in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Shah Deo said that while the Jharkhand government presents itself as representing tribal communities and the poor, the approval of a Rs 100-crore project for the Chief Minister’s residence contradicts that narrative.

He further alleged that the project demonstrates misplaced priorities and questioned the need for such a large expenditure from the state exchequer.

The Jharkhand government has not yet issued a detailed response to the allegations. The issue is likely to intensify political debate in the state, with the BJP accusing the ruling administration of financial extravagance.

--IANS

rs/rad