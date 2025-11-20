Misinformation campaign against RSS started in 1932-33: Mohan Bhagwat

Imphal, Nov 20 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that misinformation campaigns targeting the RSS began as early as 1932–33, including from sources outside Bharat that lacked an understanding of the country and its civilisational ethos.

On the first day of his three-day Manipur visit, the RSS Sarsanghchalak, while addressing dignitaries, emphasised social harmony, civilisational unity, and the state’s long-term peace.

He stressed the need for an understanding of the organisation (RSS) based on truth rather than perception-driven narrative. Bhagwat reflected on the Sangh’s civilisational role, national responsibilities, and the ongoing efforts for a peaceful and resilient Manipur.

He stated that the RSS continues to be a subject of daily discussion across the country, often shaped by perceptions and propaganda.

Noting that the Sangh’s work is unparalleled, he said, “There is no organisation comparable to the RSS, just as the sea, the sky, and the ocean have no comparison. The growth of RSS is organic, and the methodology was resolved after 14 years of its foundation. To understand, one has to visit Shakha. The objective of RSS is to organise the whole Hindu society, including those who oppose the Sangh, not creating a power centre within the society.”

Recalling the life of RSS founder K.B. Hedgewar, Bhagwat underlined his academic excellence, born patriotic activities, and involvement in all streams of the freedom struggle.

He noted that Hedgewar’s realisation of the need for a united and qualitatively improved society led to the creation of the RSS.

“The Sangh is a man-making methodology,” he said, urging people to understand the organisation through its shakha system on the ground.

He noted that the term “Hindu” in this context is a cultural and civilisational descriptor rather than a religious identity. It (Hindu) is not a noun but an adjective.

For a strong Rashtra, he emphasised the need for “quality and unity”. The progress of a Rashtra not only depends on leaders alone but on a strong and united society.

He praised the inclusive nature of Hindu thought, citing, “Ekam Sat Vipra Bahudha Vadanti.” Truth, compassion, purity, and austerity form the essence of Dharma, he said, adding that these values are the core of our Hindu civilisation.

“Vividhata (diversity) is not a myth. Diversity is the manifestation of inherent unity within the society.” Speaking on Bharat’s ancient nationhood, he said, “Our Rashtra emerged not through western state mechanisms but through the ‘tapasya’ of great ancient seers for the welfare of humanity. Principles like Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam reflect the universal vision of Hindutva.”

Emphasising the need for expanding apanatva (sense of belonging), Bhagwat remarked, “As our societal strength increases, the world listens to us. Nobody listens to the weak. The mission of the Sangh is to nurture capable individuals for a strong and harmonious Hindu Samaj.”

He added that the RSS does not work for its own glory.

“Tera vaibhav amar rahe Maa Ham Din Chaar Rahe Na Rahe. Such dedicated individuals are the Nayaks envisioned by our Gurus,” he said.

During his address, Bhagwat outlined the Panch Parivartan initiatives being undertaken during the centenary year of the RSS. These Panch Parivartan initiatives are Samajik Samarasata (Social Harmony), Kutumb Pravodhan (Family Awakening), Paryavaran Sanrakshan (Environment protection), Swabodh (understanding our own identity and promoting swadeshi thoughts and products) and Nagarik Kartavya (Civic responsibility).

Bhagwat commended Manipur’s strong cultural traditions, including the wearing of traditional attire during special occasions and the use of native languages, and encouraged strengthening these further.

On the current situation in Manipur, Bhagwat stated that efforts are underway both at the community and societal levels to restore stability.

“Destruction takes minutes, but construction requires years, especially when done inclusively and without harming anyone. Peace-building requires patience, collective effort, and social discipline,” he observed.

Everything should not be expected from the government; the responsibility of society is very much required.

“We must be self-reliant as a society for a Swavalambi Bharat. RSS always emphasises a strong social capital,” the RSS chief stated.

He also emphasised the need for skill development for an economically empowered society. He concluded by reiterating the Sangh’s long-standing ideal -- “Sampoorna Samaj ka Sangathan by Sajjan Shakti.”

The Sarsanghchalak also interacted with the participants on issues like skill development.

Bhagwat arrived in Imphal on a three-day visit to Manipur on Thursday, his first since ethnic hostility broke out in the state in May 2023.

A state RSS functionary said that RSS Chief Bhagwat's visit to Manipur is part of the country-wide centenary celebrations of the RSS.

He added that a warm reception was accorded to the septuagenarian leader at the Imphal airport after he arrived here after a four-day visit to Assam.

