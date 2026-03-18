Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemns targeted killing of Iran's Ali Larijani

Srinagar, March 18 (IANS) Chief Kashmiri cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Wednesday condemned the targeted killing of Iranian National Security Council Secretary, Ali Larijani, "by the rogue state of Israel".

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“Condemn the targeted killing of secretary Ali Larijani by the rogue state of Israel! The resilience of the people of Iran and their leadership reflects the spirit of a true Muslim nation, courageous, steadfast with resolute faith in Allah. Such people deserve to lead. “As the Qur’an reminds us: 'And the end is for the righteous' (7:128)", the Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

"While other leaders of the Muslim world have exposed themselves as proxies, bereft of courage and conviction", he added.

The Mirwaiz also said the authorities had disallowed his participation in a sermon in Srinagar on Wednesday.

"Meanwhile the fearful rulers of this police state have by force, once again kept me away from the house of God in the holy month of Ramzan, as I was to deliver a sermon at Gol Masjid in Karan Nagar today. What a Shame!"

Authorities are taking no chances with the law and order situation in Kashmir in the aftermath of widespread anti-US and anti-Israel protests that erupted spontaneously in the Valley on March 1 after the news of the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reached here.

Firm handling of the situation by the police and the security forces ensured that there was no casualty or damage to public property during these protests.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had met civil society members from religious, political, social, and business communities in Srinagar, appealing for disciplined and dignified observance of grief, and got a positive response from all sections of the society during the interaction.

--IANS

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