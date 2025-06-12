Miraculous escape: Passenger in emergency exit seat sole survivor of Air India disaster

Ahmedabad, June 12 (IANS) Among the 242 people aboard the ill-fated Air India flight AI171, which tragically crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, 38-year-old British national Ramesh Vishwaskumar Bucharvada miraculously survived.

Bucharvada was seated in 11A, a window seat located right behind an emergency exit on the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick. According to Aerolopa, seat 11A is positioned in the first row of the Economy cabin, on the aircraft’s right side, two rows ahead of the wings — directly behind one of the plane’s emergency exit doors.

A video captured moments after the crash shows an injured Bucharvada walking towards an ambulance while surrounded by bystanders. Speaking in Gujarati, he described the terrifying moment: "The plane exploded." Asked about the fate of the other passengers, he replied, “They are back there inside (at the crash site)."

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik confirmed that Ramesh is the sole survivor of the disaster. "The police found one survivor in seat 11A. One survivor has been found in the hospital and is under treatment," Malik told media persons. He added that the death toll is expected to rise as the flight crashed in a densely populated residential area.

The flight, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members, took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 pm IST. Radar data showed that the aircraft climbed only 625 feet before losing contact with air traffic control less than a minute later. The plane struck a hostel building of B.J. Medical College and Hospital shortly after. Rescue and recovery operations were carried out on war footing by various agencies. Armed forces also helped the local workers in the rescue operations at the crash site as authorities continued to assess the full extent of the tragedy.

--IANS

