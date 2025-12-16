Minor’s gang rape: Naveen Patnaik slams law and order situation in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Dec 16 (IANS) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep anguish over the alleged gang rape of a minor in Bhubaneswar, calling the incident extremely disturbing and reflective of rising barbarity and lawlessness in the state capital.

In a social media post, Patnaik said criminals are becoming fearless while the government is steadily losing credibility.

He questioned how much further the law-and-order situation must deteriorate before the government becomes alert. “The incident of gang rape of a minor, right in Bhubaneswar, is an issue that is extremely touching and distressing. Barbarism and anarchy have crossed their limits; the state capital is becoming unsafe. Criminals are turning fearless… the government is losing its credibility. How much further would law and order have to deteriorate for the government to wake up?” wrote Patnaik on his X handle.

Stating that the government’s failure to curb crime is creating fear among the general public, Patnaik said the BJP government’s inability to ensure a safe environment for women in the capital exposes its incompetence and insensitivity.

“The government's incompetence in preventing crime is instilling fear in the general public. The BJP government's failure to ensure a safe environment for women in the capital exposes its gross negligence and insensitive conduct. The government must take strict measures to stop criminal tendencies against women. Action must be proactive and preventive, not reactive after crimes have already occurred,” the BJD supremo further added.

Notably, the Commissionerate Police have arrested two persons on charges of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl at a secluded spot on the Daya River bank under the Dhauli Police station area of Bhubaneswar. The incident occurred when the girl, along with her boyfriend, was returning home from Dhauli on December 10. The accused persons reportedly first demanded money from the couple and, upon refusal, they later sexually assaulted the victim.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan stated that the government would act decisively in the Dhauli gang-rape case and is exploring the option of fast-track court proceedings to ensure speedy justice.

He further added that the BJP-led government places strong emphasis on delivering justice in criminal matters, especially those involving crimes against women, and reiterated that firm action will be taken in this case.

--IANS

gyan/uk