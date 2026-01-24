Minority Affairs Ministry trains State Haj Inspectors in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs has started training State Haj Inspectors (SHIs) in operational protocols and coordination at the Haj House in Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

The two-day training, being held at Haj House till Sunday, aims to prepare SHIs for their roles and responsibilities during the forthcoming Haj season in Saudi Arabia, a statement said.

The training session, being conducted on January 24-25, aims to comprehensively prepare SHIs for their roles and responsibilities during the forthcoming Haj season in Saudi Arabia.

The programme focuses on familiarising the SHIs with operational protocols, coordination mechanisms, welfare measures, and on-ground challenges to ensure smooth facilitation and effective support for Indian Haj pilgrims.

Addressing the inaugural session, Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Ministry of Minority Affairs Secretary, emphasised the critical role played by State Haj Inspectors in ensuring a safe, smooth and dignified Haj pilgrims.

The training session was also addressed by Sahnavas C, Haj Committee of India CEO, who highlighted operational aspects and coordination with various stakeholders during the Haj.

Nazeem Ahmed, Director (Haj), Ministry of Minority Affairs, briefed the participants on administrative procedures, standard operating protocols, and the importance of timely grievance redressal.

Health and safety aspects during Haj were covered by Swasthicharan, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, who sensitised the SHIs on public health preparedness, preventive measures, and coordination with medical teams to address health-related issues of pilgrims.

The training programme includes detailed sessions on pilgrim facilitation, accommodation and transport management, health and safety protocols, emergency response, coordination with Saudi authorities, and use of digital platforms for effective monitoring and grievance redressal.

The two-day programme will conclude on Sunday, with interactive sessions and discussions aimed at further strengthening the preparedness of State Haj Inspectors for the upcoming Haj season, the statement added.

--IANS

rch/khz