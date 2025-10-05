Minority Affairs Ministry to focus on capacity building of Waqf Boards at Bengaluru meet tomorrow

Bengaluru, Oct 5 (IANS) Focus on capacity building of Waqf Boards and reviewing progress on UMEED Portal will top the agenda of the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs at a one-day regional meeting in Bengaluru on Monday, an official said on Sunday.

The participants at the meeting will include Waqf Boards of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, the official said in a statement.

The Bengaluru meeting will serve as a platform to review the current status of data uploads, address implementation challenges, if any, and explore strategies to further empower Waqf institutions, the statement said.

The initiative is part of the Ministry's efforts under the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Act, 2025, which came into effect in April this year.

The meeting will focus on strengthening Waqf Boards and ensuring efficient management of Waqf properties through the recently launched UMEED Central Portal.

Since the launch of the UMEED Portal in June 2025, Waqf Boards across the country have been mandated to upload all Waqf property details within six months.

The portal incorporates a three-tier maker-checker-approver system to ensure transparency, accuracy, and accountability in data entry and verification.

During the meeting, the Ministry will also seek feedback from state officials and Waqf Board representatives to streamline operations and improve coordination.

The Union government, through the Ministry of Minority Affairs, is committed to modernising Waqf administration and unlocking the full developmental potential of Waqf properties for the benefit of minority communities.

The event will be attended by senior officials from the Minority Welfare Departments of these states.

The meeting is part of Ministry's preparations for celebrating the first anniversary of UMEED portal in April next year.

The participants at the meeting will be encouraged to share their experience and suggest measures for improvements for the implementation of the UMEED Act, 2025.

