Minor set on fire in Odisha: Naveen Patnaik slams state govt's 'inaction and political patronage'

Bhubaneshwar, July 19 (IANS) Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday blasted the BJP government over the rising crime against women in the state and condemned the horrific incident where a minor was set ablaze by three unknown assailants in Puri's Balanga.

The victim has suffered 70 per cent burn injuries and has been referred to AIIMS Bhubaneshwar for further medical treatment.

Taking to X, Patnaik posted, "Deeply anguished to know that a young girl was set on fire in Balanga area of Puri District. This attempt to kill her happened in broad daylight. I strongly condemn this horrible act."

This case comes just days after a 20-year-old college student who died after setting herself ablaze over alleged inaction on her sexual harassment complaint against the Head of Department (HoD) of her college.

The second-year Integrated B.Ed student from Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore had suffered 95 per cent burns after immolating herself on Saturday. She succumbed to her injuries on Monday at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, sparking widespread outrage and political condemnation across the state.

"It has happened just within a week of the terrible incident of a young girl setting herself ablaze in FM College after she was denied justice -- even after knocking on every door, and a month after the horrific incident in Gopalpur," Patnaik said.

"Such unthinkable incidents against women are now being reported almost daily across Odisha. These are not stray cases of violence. These incidents occurring with shocking regularity point to a deep systemic failure of governance. It shows that criminals have become emboldened under the present government and are not worried about being punished," he said.

The former Chief Minister said that these incidents show that Odisha is becoming "highly unsafe" for women due to government "inaction and political patronage."

"Will the Odisha Govt wake up from this deep slumber and take speedy action so that the criminals are arrested? And more importantly, will the government respond so that such incidents are not repeated? The girls and women of Odisha await a response," he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida expressed sadness over the incident and assured that the medical expenses will be borne by the state government and strict action will be taken against the accused.

Taking to X, she wrote in Odiya (loosely translated to English), "I am saddened and shocked to hear the news that a fifteen-year-old girl was set on fire by some miscreants on the road in Balanga district. The girl has been immediately shifted to AIIMS Hospital, Bhubaneswar, and all arrangements are being made for her treatment. The government will bear all the expenses of the treatment."

"The police administration has been directed to arrest the culprit immediately and take strong action," she added.

