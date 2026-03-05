Minor lynched in Bengal's Malda after firing during Holi clash

Kolkata, March 5 (IANS) A 17-year-old boy was killed by an irate mob in West Bengal's Malda after he opened fire during a clash between two groups.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, and tension prevailed in the area.

It is learnt that on the day of Holi, a quarrel broke out between two groups of boys in the said area. It is alleged that a 17-year-old son of a ration dealer, named Sameer Gupta, opened fire during the quarrel. The gun belonged to his father and was a licensed weapon. A total of four villagers, including a 10-year-old minor, were injured in the firing.

The locals immediately rescued the injured and took them to Malda Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a crowd assembled in the area to protest against the firing incident. Soon, the crowd turned violent and attacked Sameer Gupta's house.

It is reported that the house was extensively vandalised after the irate mob stormed into it. It is also alleged that the minor was severely thrashed by the violent mob, and he died on the way to the hospital.

Upon receiving the news of the incident, a large police force from Manikchak police station rushed to the spot. The police brought the situation under control after a lot of effort. An investigation has been started into the entire incident.

A senior officer of Malda district police said, "An incident of firing took place yesterday in which four people were injured. In retaliation against the person who fired the shots, angry villagers vandalised his house and attacked his father. He was severely thrashed by the mob. He died on the road to the hospital. A case has been filed over the incident. Investigation is on."

However, no one has been arrested so far in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, a separate complaint has been lodged against the person over the firing incident.

