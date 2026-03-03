Minor dispute over goats turns fatal in Jharkhand’s Garhwa; one killed, four injured

Garhwa (Jharkhand), March 3 (IANS) A minor dispute over the death of goats turned into a deadly clash between two families in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district, leaving one person dead and four others seriously injured, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Dubiyathi Tola of Hesatu village under the Bargarh police station area in Tehri Panchayat. The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Suryadev Yadav.

According to locals, tensions flared after three goats belonging to Suryadev Yadav allegedly died after being poisoned. His family accused Ramkishun Yadav, also known as Dubai Yadav, and his wife Kawalia Devi of poisoning the animals.

Following the incident, Suryadev Yadav approached the Panchayat head, Vinko Toppo, to lodge a complaint and seek intervention.

It has been alleged that while he was attempting to take photographs of the dead goats on his mobile phone as evidence, members of the accused family confronted and attacked him.

Police said that around 11 people, including Ramkishun Yadav, Raju Yadav, Santosh Yadav, and Kawalia Devi, allegedly assaulted Suryadev Yadav with sticks and a sickle. He sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

During the violent altercation, Suryadev’s sons -- Mahesh Yadav and Ganesh Yadav -- were also severely injured. Two other individuals were reported injured in the clash.

The injured were rushed to a nearby health facility for initial treatment. Given the seriousness of his condition, Mahesh Yadav was later referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for advanced medical care.

Upon receiving information, the Bargarh police reached the village, brought the situation under control, and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Security has been tightened in the area to prevent further escalation.

Ganesh Yadav, son of the deceased, lodged a written complaint at the police station, demanding strict action against those involved in the attack.

Police have registered a case of murder and attempt to murder against 11 named accused.

The Sub-Divisional Police Officer said that raids are being conducted to arrest the accused persons and said that a detailed investigation is underway.

--IANS

snc/skp/vd