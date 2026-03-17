Minister Nath urges unity for ‘Viksit Tripura’, backs Guv’s development vision ​

Agartala, March 17 (IANS) Tripura Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Tuesday said that the Governor’s address in the Assembly reflects a strong commitment to democratic governance, development, and people-centric policies, while calling for collective efforts to build a “Viksit Tripura.” ​

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Speaking during the discussion on the Governor’s address in the ongoing session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Nath described the speech delivered by Governor Indrasena Reddy as a constitutional reflection of governance and a comprehensive blueprint for the state’s progress. ​

“The Governor’s speech is not just a formal address but a roadmap of development, progress, and welfare-oriented initiatives. It clearly highlights the work being carried out under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha,” Nath said. ​

He also appreciated the Governor for delivering the speech in Bengali and the tribal Kokborok language, calling it a significant and inclusive gesture. ​

According to Nath, the address covered all sections of society, including SCs, STs, journalists, artists, and marginalised communities, reflecting the spirit of inclusive development. ​

Highlighting the broader national context, the Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for driving rapid development across the country. ​

He said India has emerged as the fourth-largest economy and is on track to become the third-largest, citing global recognition of the country’s growth trajectory. ​

Nath, the second seniormost minister after the Chief Minister, pointed to major national initiatives such as infrastructure expansion, agricultural development, and renewable energy programmes, such as the National Solar Mission, as key contributors to this progress. ​

Emphasising the state government’s commitment, he said efforts are being made to reach the last mile and ensure welfare for every section of society. ​

The Minister also launched a sharp attack on the Communist Party of India (Marxist), claiming that the party has lost public support. ​

He remarked that CPI (M) is “like a Rs 10 coin rejected by the people,” questioning its ideological stance. ​

Calling for unity, Nath urged citizens to work together toward transforming Tripura into a developed state, reiterating the government’s vision of a “Viksit Tripura.”​

--IANS

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