Minister Kapil Mishra holds public hearing at Delhi BJP office

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra held a public grievance hearing at State BJP office on Saturday as part of the party’s regular weekend programme and resolved many complaints on the spot, said a BJP leader.

A large number of citizens participated in the hearing and presented their concerns directly before Mishra.

The objective of the programme was to provide a platform for the general public where they could convey their grievances directly to the government without any intermediary and ensure concrete steps are taken toward their resolution.

Mishra personally interacted with 38 complainants and listened to their issues in detail. In several cases, he spoke over the phone with officials of the concerned departments on the spot and directed them to resolve the issues at the earliest, said the statement.

In matters where immediate resolution was possible, prompt action was initiated, while in more complex cases, a time-bound action plan was prepared and the concerned departments were instructed to submit reports accordingly, it said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva led nearly 1,000 protesting workers in a protest against the Congress and its workers who protested at the AI Summit on Friday.

Addressing the workers participating in the protest, Sachdeva raised slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” and strongly condemned the Congress for its actions at the AI Summit.

The Delhi BJP President reiterated that the AI Summit was not a BJP event but a national event of India, and disrupting it was tantamount to anti-national conduct.

He stated that at such an important forum, where India was presenting its innovation strength, startup ecosystem, and digital transformation to the world, the Congress’ actions reflected its negative politics.

He said that when the entire world is recognizing India’s technological progress and digital leadership, such disruption by Congress is extremely unfortunate.

He accused the Congress party of placing political frustration above national interest and attempting to belittle India’s achievements on international platforms.

Targeting the Congress leadership, Sachdeva remarked that this reflects the same mindset that seeks to defame the country from Parliament to the streets.

He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is reaching new heights in technology, startups, and artificial intelligence -- something the Congress is unable to digest.

Addressing the protesters, Manoj Tiwari said that the incident at the AI Summit was not an ordinary event.

He claimed that before the police could act against the Congress workers, members of the public present at the venue had already confronted them.

He asserted that the Congress' actions at the AI Summit were not merely a protest but a display of frustration by Rahul Gandhi and the entire party.

More than 80 countries were represented at the AI Summit, which he said the Congress could not tolerate.

He emphasised that it was not a BJP AI Summit, but India’s AI Summit.

