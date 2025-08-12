Mining and tourism sectors driving Rajasthan's development: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Aug 12 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said Rajasthan is gaining recognition on the global stage as a business-friendly state, owing to its strategic geographical location, rich mineral resources, strong energy capacity, and investment-friendly policies.

Under the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit organised last year, MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore were signed. Their effective implementation will boost infrastructure development and generate large-scale employment in the state.

Reviewing the progress of MoUs at his residence on Tuesday, Sharma said the summit was not merely an event but part of a sustained development process. He emphasised the state’s focus on fostering investment, innovation, and inclusive growth.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to expedite all works related to MoUs, including land allocation, and ensure projects are grounded promptly. In cases where land is unavailable at the preferred site, suitable alternatives in nearby areas should be offered to investors.

Sharma stressed that every MoU - whether large or small - plays a vital role in economic development. Smaller investments at the district level generate significant local employment and collectively lay the foundation for larger projects.

He directed district collectors to regularly monitor progress and maintain continuous communication with investors, holding periodic review meetings.

Highlighting mining and tourism as the twin engines of Rajasthan’s growth, the Chief Minister called for exploring new opportunities in these sectors. He directed that pre-summits on mining, petrochemicals, and tourism be organised ahead of the Rising Rajasthan Partnership Conclave in December.

A comprehensive mineral survey should also be undertaken to identify resources across the state. Sharma noted Rajasthan’s rapid progress in tourism, attracting visitors from across the world to its palaces, forts, and havelis.

He said the Shekhawati havelis are an invaluable heritage that must be preserved and developed from a tourism perspective to further strengthen the sector.

Preparations for the Rising Rajasthan Partnership Conclave-2025, to be held in Jaipur this December, were also reviewed.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the event will showcase changes in the state’s industrial and economic landscape following the MoU implementation. The conclave will focus on forging investment partnerships at international, government-to-government, and multilateral levels.

The Chief Minister directed that special sessions on youth, women, and farmers be included, and an exhibition on One District, One Product be organised alongside the event. Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, senior departmental officials, and various district collectors (via VC) attended the meeting.

