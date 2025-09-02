Migrant workers' protest turns violent after colleague’s accidental death in TN's Kattupalli

Chennai, Sep 2 (IANS) A protest by migrant workers demanding justice for a deceased colleague turned violent on Tuesday at Kattupalli, in Chennai’s northern suburb, after the workers clashed with police personnel.

The unrest broke out following the death of Amaresh Prasad (32), a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, who tragically fell from the roof of an under-construction building on September 1 in Kattupalli, located in neighbouring Tiruvallur district.

His death sparked outrage among fellow workers, who gathered in large numbers outside their dormitory on Tuesday morning, demanding an enquiry and adequate compensation for his family.

According to police, the demonstration began peacefully but quickly escalated when the workers suddenly started pelting stones at the police party that had arrived to negotiate with them.

A senior officer said the sudden violence caught the police off guard, making it difficult for them to approach the crowd initially.

Several policemen narrowly escaped injuries during the attack. As the situation grew tense, reinforcements were rushed to the spot. Police then resorted to mild force, including baton charge and dispersal measures, to bring the mob under control.

Tear gas shells were also reportedly used in a bid to quell the protesters.

Later in the day, police teams entered the workers’ dormitory, where several individuals had climbed onto the rooftop as part of their agitation.

Officers stormed the premises and rounded up those involved.

More than 55 migrant workers were detained for questioning in connection with the violent incidents, officials confirmed.

“We had no option but to intervene after the protest turned violent and police personnel were attacked,” a senior officer said, adding that investigations were underway to determine the circumstances that led to the unrest.

The incident has once again thrown the spotlight on the difficult living and working conditions of thousands of migrant labourers employed in and around Chennai’s industrial belt.

Workers have repeatedly voiced concerns over safety standards at construction sites and residential facilities, urging companies and contractors to take stronger measures to prevent accidents and provide adequate welfare support.

Police have assured that an enquiry into Amaresh Prasad’s death is underway and that appropriate legal action will follow.

Meanwhile, additional security personnel remain deployed in the area to prevent further flare-ups.

—IANS

aal/rad