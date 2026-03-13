Middle East war: BJD skips Iftar and Eid Milan, urges prayers for peace

Bhubaneswar, March 13 (IANS) In view of the massive bloodshed and loss of lives in the ongoing war in Middle Eastern countries, the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD), on Friday, announced its decision not to celebrate Iftar and Eid Milan this year.

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"Due to the severe war in the Middle East, thousands of innocent people have lost their lives, lakhs of civilians have been injured, and many have been left homeless and are living in extremely difficult conditions. In such a situation, and in the hope for an end to the war and the establishment of peace, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has decided not to celebrate Iftar and Eid Milan this year," the party sources told.

In a press conference held at party headquarters, BJD Vice-President and former Minister Pratap Jena has said that every year the party, in the presence of its President Naveen Patnaik, organises a grand Iftar and Eid Milan celebration with Muslim brothers and sisters and respected personalities from different religions.

He also added that however, due to the ongoing war, many people from Odisha, who are in the Middle East, are facing distressing situations.

The war has directly affected more than 10 countries and has had an impact on the entire world.

Jena noted that considering these circumstances, the BJD has decided to suspend this year's Iftar and Eid Milan celebration.

Expressing deep sorrow over the large-scale loss of lives and property caused by the Middle East war, BJD President Naveen Patnaik has appealed to the public to refrain from any form of celebrations during this tragic time.

It is worth noting that former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier raised the issue of stranded Odia tourists, students, professionals, and workers residing in the Gulf countries multiple times, demanding their safe and immediate evacuation by the state and Central governments.

--IANS

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