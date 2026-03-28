Mid-air engine scare: IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Delhi’s IGI airport (Lead)

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) A full emergency was declared at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Saturday, after an IndiGo flight purportedly developed a technical snag mid-air, leading to the failure of one of its engines.

Read More

The flight, 6E 579, operated on a Boeing 737 aircraft, coming from Vishakhapatnam, made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport at 10.52 a.m. this morning.

The Delhi-bound flight made an emergency but safe landing on IGI’s runway number 28.

Ahead of the landing, all emergency services at the airport were pressed into action, and necessary arrangements were made by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), as per existing aviation protocol.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, a full emergency was declared at the Airport at 10:39 a.m. The Ministry also informed that the flight landed at 10:54 in the morning safely and operations were now normal at the Airport.

All 161 passengers and crew members on board were unharmed. Authorities confirmed that there was no damage to the aircraft.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, it received information about the Emergency landing at about 10.54 a.m., following which fire tenders were immediately rushed to the airport.

The Indigo flight was flying from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam to Delhi. According to reports, it was wet-leased by IndiGo from Turkey's Corendon Airlines.

Some reports citing statements from the airline said that the aircraft was undergoing necessary checks and inspection, with reasons being looked into for the alleged engine failure.

An IndiGo official stated the airline’s commitment to keep customers and crew safety at the core of its priority and said that all precautionary steps and standard operating procedures were applied when the snag was detected and a request was made by the pilots to land at the IGI airport with priority.

--IANS

mr/uk