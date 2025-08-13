Micro tribal belts to be created in 600 villages: Assam CM

Guwahati, Aug 13 (IANS) Braving heavy rain, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alongside State BJP President Dilip Saikia, drew a massive crowd at the Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Kokrajhar's Chandra Para playground on Wednesday.

The rally, held under the Bonorgaon constituency of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), was aimed at bolstering the BJP's momentum ahead of the council elections.

Dismissing allegations that the BJP is "anti-tribal", the Chief Minister announced plans to create micro tribal belts and blocks in 600 villages and assured that existing tribal belts and blocks would remain untouched.

"Even in our dreams, we don't think of breaking tribal belts," he said.

In his address, Chief Minister Sarma also accused the current BTC administration of restricting the flow of government welfare benefits to Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs), calling for policy reforms.

"There has been no proper implementation of welfare schemes in BTR. Everything is being routed only through VCDCs," he said, adding that a BJP-led council in Kokrajhar would ensure fair and equitable development.

On the sidelines of the event, Chief Minister Sarma responded to media queries regarding Dilip Saikia's recent comments on the Sixth Schedule and tribal belts and blocks.

The Chief Minister asserted that the BJP government is committed to the welfare of tribal people in the state.

He also sought to allay public concerns over an alleged hike in cancer treatment charges, clarifying that no additional costs would be levied.

Addressing confusion over the Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Assam health cards, he confirmed that all expenses under the schemes would be borne by the state.

On reports of advance payments being sought from patients, he attributed the demand for Rs 10,000 to a procedural error, insisting no such payment was required.

The event saw the presence of Minister Ashok Singhal, senior BJP leaders from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), and thousands of supporters.

Party leaders claimed the BJP's influence in the region is steadily expanding, with even regional players such as the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) acknowledging its growing clout.

--IANS

tdr/khz