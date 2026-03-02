MHA writes to states, UTs urging caution as Middle East tensions escalate

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) In view of the escalating conflict in the Middle East, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday wrote to all states and Union Territories, advising them to exercise caution and remain alert to any law and order issues arising from demonstrations.

In its communication, the MHA has asked state governments and UT administrations to closely monitor any protests organised either in support of or against Iran, and to ensure that such gatherings do not disrupt public order.

The Ministry has emphasised that adequate preventive measures should be put in place and intelligence inputs closely tracked to pre-empt any untoward incidents.

The advisory is based on concerns that certain elements may attempt to exploit the situation to incite unrest. It cautions that protests could potentially be used as a cover for deliberate attempts to disturb communal harmony or destabilise the law and order situation. States have been urged to act swiftly and decisively in case of any signs of escalation.

The alert comes against the backdrop of a sharp flare-up in the Middle East following joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, which have heightened regional tensions.

Amid rising concerns, authorities in the Kashmir Valley imposed restrictions on Monday as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and stability. All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, have been ordered to remain closed for two days.

Officials said the preventive steps were taken to ensure that miscreants and anti-national elements do not exploit public sentiment in the wake of the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The restrictions aim to prevent any potential escalation and safeguard communal harmony.

Protests have been reported from the Valley, with demonstrators expressing grief and anger over developments in Iran. A separate protest was also held at Aligarh Muslim University, where students gathered on campus to express their anguish. Some local residents reportedly joined the demonstration inside the university premises.

Authorities across states have been directed to remain vigilant, strengthen coordination between law enforcement agencies, and ensure that peace is maintained at all costs in the wake of the developments.

