Metro fare hike will burden public, will further worsen Bengaluru's traffic situation: K’taka BJP

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (IANS) Slamming the Congress-led government over the decision of the Metro fare hike, the Karnataka BJP stated that it will burden the public and further worsen the traffic situation in Bengaluru.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Thursday officially hiked fares by five per cent, and the revised rates will come into effect from February 9.

BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said the hike in Bengaluru Metro fares will place an additional burden on the people of the metropolitan city and further worsen the city’s traffic situation.

Vijayendra stated, "Everyone is aware of the traffic situation in Bengaluru. Due to the day-by-day increase in the number of vehicles, commuting in the city has become extremely difficult, he said. Bengaluru is discussed not only across India but across the world, he added.

He criticised the state government for making what he called an unscientific recommendation and increasing fares, saying it was like adding insult to injury.

He alleged that the state government has not limited itself to the Metro issue alone, but over the past two-and-a-half years has burdened the people of the state through hikes in excise duty, stamp duty and other levies. The same approach has now been continued in the matter of Metro fares as well, he said.

Commenting on the Metro fare hike, the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, stated, "The corrupt Congress-led government, which has looted the tax money of Kannadigas and emptied the treasury, is now brazenly pickpocketing passengers."

"The proposal to hike Metro fares and the fare increase itself are matters directly related to the state, and the government must immediately put an end to this daylight robbery," Ashoka said.

Bengaluru Central BJP MP P.C. Mohan said that Bengaluru Metro fares will rise 5 per cent from Feb 9, after a 71 per cent hike last year, adding that the Fare Fixation Committee report is clear: the Congress-led government in Karnataka withdrew shadow cash support to BMRCL, citing bankruptcy, burdening commuters with a 5 per cent hike every year.

